Chile central bank only weighed rate hold in July - minutes
July 30, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

Chile central bank only weighed rate hold in July - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank board considered a rate hold “the only plausible option” at its last monetary policy meeting on July 14, minutes from the meeting showed on Thursday.

The bank emphasized that recent economic activity data had indicated that investment in the top copper exporter was not recovering as fast as originally forecast, while persistently high inflation also remained a key concern.

Most analysts expect the bank to keep the rate on hold at 3.0 percent for at least the rest of the year. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien)

