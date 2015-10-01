FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's central bank was split in decision to hold rate in Sept - minutes
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Chile's central bank was split in decision to hold rate in Sept - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - One of four board members at Chile’s central bank voted to raise the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points at its last monetary policy meeting on September 15, when the bank held the rate at 3.0 percent, minutes from the meeting showed Thursday.

This is the first non-unanimous interest rate decision the board has made since June 2014 and is a further sign that the bank is beginning to move towards a rate hike in the short-term to counter persistently high inflation.

Most analysts expected the bank to keep the rate on hold at 3.0 percent in a September poll, but think the bank will raise the rate 25 basis points by the end of the year.

The rate has been on hold at 3.0 percent since October 2014.

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.