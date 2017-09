SANTIAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank says it maintains a neutral bias on interest rates, according to minutes of its May 14 monetary policy meeting, when the bank held the key rate at 3.0 percent for a seventh straight month.

The bank’s five governing board members unanimously decided to keep the benchmark rate steady last month and no other options were weighed, the minutes showed on Monday. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)