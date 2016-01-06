FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile considered both hike and hold at Dec policy meeting - minutes
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Chile considered both hike and hold at Dec policy meeting - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank considered both a rate hike and a hold at its Dec. 17 policy meeting, when policymakers ultimately agreed to raise the rate 25 basis points to counteract inflation, minutes from the meeting showed on Wednesday.

“The higher (than) expected and actual short-term core inflation had made it advisable to partially anticipate the reduction of the monetary stimulus,” the bank said.

The decision to hike the rate to 3.5 percent in December was unanimous among the bank’s governing board members. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.