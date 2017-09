SANTIAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank considered an interest rate hike of 25 basis points in March but instead decided to hold the benchmark rate steady at 3.5 percent at its monetary policy meeting, minutes from that meeting showed Monday.

The minutes showed that the bank’s board discussed continually weak activity data in Chile, the world’s top copper exporter, and it unanimously voted to hold the rate. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien Editing by W Simon)