Chile central bank only weighed interest rate hold as option in June

SANTIAGO, July 4 (Reuters) - The Chilean central bank only considered holding its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent at its June 16 monetary policy meeting, minutes of that meeting showed on Monday.

The decision to keep the rate on hold in June was unanimous among the bank's five governing board members, who agreed that if the economy progressed as expected further monetary policy "normalization" would be necessary, minutes also showed. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)