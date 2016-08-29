FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Chile central bank only weighed rate hold in August -minutes
August 29, 2016

Chile central bank only weighed rate hold in August -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank board only weighed an interest rate hold at its Aug. 11 policy meeting and kept its benchmark rate steady at 3.5 percent while changing its bias towards neutral from being tilted to rate rises, minutes of the meeting published on Monday said.

"The Research Division proposed as the only option to keep the policy rate at 3.5 percent, and to communicate that the trends of recent months advised postponing the normalization of monetary policy," the minutes said. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
