10 months ago
Chile cenbank also weighed rate cut in October
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

Chile cenbank also weighed rate cut in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank also weighed an interest rate cut of 25 basis points on Oct. 18 when it held the benchmark rate at 3.5 percent, minutes of that meeting showed on Friday.

Despite a recent easing of inflationary pressures, the bank said that "there was not enough evidence to propose a significant change in the path of convergence of inflation."

The decision to hold the key rate steady at the last monetary policy meeting was unanimous among the central bank's five governing board members, minutes showed. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
