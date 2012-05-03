FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Chile cenbank weighed rate hike in April-minutes
May 3, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Chile cenbank weighed rate hike in April-minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Central bank seen raising rate by year-end
    * Bank held rate to buy time to monitor events


    SANTIAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank considered
raising its benchmark interest rate in April but held off and
kept the rate steady for a third month running to buy time to
monitor economic developments at home and abroad, minutes of the
meeting showed on Thursday.
    The bank said the decision to hold the rate at 5.0 percent
was unanimous, and added that board members had noted that a
moderation of domestic demand had not yet been consolidated.	
    It is widely seen holding the rate in coming months, with
some betting on a rate hike by year-end, in stark contrast to
forecasts for cuts just a couple of months ago as a
softer-than-feared economic slowdown offsets concerns about the
health of the global economy. 	
    The bank said it considered raising the rate by 25 basis
points.	
    "Holding the rate was a valid option considering its current
level was within a range of neutral levels, which allowed
flexibility to wait and gather information about the evolution
of the external situation (and) the dynamism of the Chilean
economy," the bank's minutes said.	
 	
    The monetary authority said holding the rate also gave it
time to watch transitory supply shocks and core inflation
pressures.	
    Chile's peso firmed following the release of the
minutes to a one-month intraday high, as traders weighed the
possibility a rate hike would widen the rate differential with
the United States and other developed economies and lure more
investment dollars to Chile. 	
    The fact the central bank considered raising the rate took
some in the market by surprise.	
    "It surprises us how early the central bank has weighed the
option of raising the rate," Bci Estudios said in a research
note. "We thought the bank would only consider raising the rate
towards the second half of the year." 	
    Chile's central bank is seen holding its key interest rate
 steady at 5.0 percent for at least three months,
but then raising it within six months, according to the bank's
latest fortnightly poll of traders published last week.	
    Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said the bank's
monetary policy would remain flexible, but cautioned against
over reacting to any specific set of data.	
    "Risks for inflation in the short-term have risen, but risks
from the external scenario continue to be large and if they
materialize could have significant effects on the Chilean
economy," Vergara said in a presentation on Thursday.	
    Gradual, moderate interest rate adjustments will likely be
needed this year given increased short-term inflation risks 	
and a complex international scenario, bank board member Enrique 	
Marshall said in a presentation last week.

