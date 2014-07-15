FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile central bank cuts rate to 3.75 pct to boost growth
July 15, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Chile central bank cuts rate to 3.75 pct to boost growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank on Tuesday cut the key interest rate to 3.75 percent from 4.0 percent in a bid to stimulate easing economic growth in the Andean country, despite a pick-up in inflation.

The bank had already lowered the benchmark rate 100 basis points between October 2013 and March 2014, but had since stayed its hand after inflation rose above target.

The market was divided about whether it would start cutting rates again on Tuesday, or keep them unchanged.

Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Diane Craft

