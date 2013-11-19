FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile central bank cuts rate to 4.5 pct, cites slower demand
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

Chile central bank cuts rate to 4.5 pct, cites slower demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent on Tuesday, the second reduction in as many months, in order to stimulate easing economic growth.

“Domestically, economic activity has continued to evolve at a moderate pace, in line with the scenario depicted in the last Monetary Policy Report,” the bank said in its statement. “Third-quarter data and revised figures of earlier quarters confirm the slowdown of all the components of final demand, as was projected.”

Chilean market watchers were fairly evenly split on whether the bank would hold its key interest rate steady or follow up last month’s surprise 25-basis-point reduction with another cut.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.