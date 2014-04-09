FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile central bank says has space, determination to help ease slowdown
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Chile central bank says has space, determination to help ease slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank has the “space and determination to help lessen the cyclical economic slowdown” if macroeconomic conditions merit it, bank vice president Enrique Marshall said on Wednesday.

Faced with slowing growth and cooling domestic demand, especially in investment, the bank has cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 4.0 percent since October in an attempt to stimulate the economy.

But the bank is expected to hold that rate at 4.0 percent at its monetary policy meeting next week, according to the median estimate of traders in a central bank poll published earlier in the day. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.