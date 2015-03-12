Chile central bank sees no space for additional monetary stimulus

SANTIAGO, March 12 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank has no space for additional monetary stimulus in the foreseeable future, though it will use its policy tools to comply with its inflation mandate, bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said on Thursday.

Vergara added he was not satisfied with expectations that inflation will remain above the bank’s 2 to 4 percent target range for a longer period of time than initially anticipated. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)