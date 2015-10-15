FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile central bank hikes key rate to 3.25 pct in bid to tamp down inflation
October 15, 2015

Chile central bank hikes key rate to 3.25 pct in bid to tamp down inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank hiked the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to 3.25 percent on Thursday in a bid to tamp down the stubbornly high pace of inflation, and said that additional hikes were likely depending on upcoming data and the implications for inflation.

In recent polls, traders and analysts had been split on whether the bank would hike the key rate or leave it at 3.0 percent as it has done since October 2014, as Chile struggles with both surging consumer prices and sluggish growth. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)

