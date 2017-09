SANTIAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank took a break from its easing cycle to keep its key interest rate on hold at 4 percent on Thursday, as expected following a recent bump in inflation and somewhat stronger-than-expected growth.

But the bank added it will consider future rate cuts depending on the evolution of domestic and external macroeconomic conditions and implications on the inflation outlook. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)