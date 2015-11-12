Chile's central bank holds interest rate, hints at future hikes

SANTIAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank held its key interest rate steady at 3.25 percent on Thursday, though it suggested rate increases were likely in coming months to tamp down stubbornly high inflation.

Bringing inflation to the midpoint of the central bank’s 2 percent to 4 percent target range will require reducing monetary stimulus, bank president Rodrigo Vergara said in recent weeks, underscoring that one or two more rate hikes were likely through September 2016 following an October increase. (Reporting by Santiago bureau; Editing by Chris Reese)