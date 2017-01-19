Chile's central bank cuts interest rate to spur economic growth

SANTIAGO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25 percent on Thursday, the first reduction in over two years, in a bid to jump-start weak economic growth.

"The board estimates that, if the recent trends of the economic scenario persist, and so do their implications on the medium-term inflation outlook, it will be necessary to boost the monetary impulse," the bank said in its post-meeting statement.