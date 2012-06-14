FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Chile central bank holds key rate at 5 pct
June 14, 2012 / 10:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Chile central bank holds key rate at 5 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bank in wait-and-see mode on rates, eyes global turbulence
    * Small export-dependent Chile bracing for slowdown
    * Rate seen at 4.75 pct in six months - central bank poll


    By Anthony Esposito	
    SANTIAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank held its
key interest rate steady at 5.0 p ercent, as
expected, fo r a fifth st raight m onth on Thursday, as it
highlighted the intensifying crisis in the euro zone, but said
domestic markets were still largely stab le.	
    Market participants, who had forecast the rate to be
unchanged, widely expect the bank will continue to monitor the
eu ro-zone cr isis an d d emand from top trade partner China, as
well as domestic growth and inflation before adjusting the key
rate. 	
    In addition to underscoring growing concerns about how the
euro zone's intensifying financial and fiscal problems m ight be
resolved, the central bank cited renewed risk aversion and
volatility in global markets and weaker-than-expected growth in
the United States and China. It said, however, that domestic
economic activity and demand had evolved around trend rates.   	
    "The (central bank) sounded significantly more concerned
about the external macro and financial backdrop than in the
previous statements," Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos said
in a note to clients.	
    Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara told Reuters last
week that short-term inflation risks had eased but medium-term
risks remained, and stressed the bank was maintaining its
neutral monetary policy bias. He also said external risks
currently outweigh domestic ones. 	
    "We are of the view that if the global macro backdrop
continues to deteriorate, the (central bank) may soon adopt an
easing bias, given that Chile's small open commodity-dependent
economy tends to show a high Beta to the global economic and
commodity price cycles," Ramos said.	
    The local labor market is still tight, although employment
growth rates have moderated, and inflation expectations remain
around the bank's 3.0 percent policy horizon target, the
monetary authority said.	
    "The effects of increased international volatility on
domestic financial markets have been limited," the bank said in
its post-meeting statement.	
 	
    Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, has been preparing
its small export-dependent economy for fallout from the euro
zone's crisis and slowing demand from China, the premier copper
consumer, while the central bank has monitored developments
abroad and domestically.	
    The bank's latest fortnightly poll of traders, published on
Wednesday, sees the key rate 25 basis points lower at 4.75
percent in six months, underscoring a sharp turnabout in
expectations as the global economic outlook dims.	
    "The bank highlights a less dynamic labor market. This point
is very relevant because the tight labor market is the main
factor which has prompted the bank to hold its key rate because
of its possible impact on inflation," said Matias Madrid, chief
economist at Banco Penta.	
    "Considering that the impact of the external crisis has been
limited, the monetary authority decided to wait and gather more
information regarding a solution to Europe's fiscal and
financial problems, particularly faced with the possibility of
joint action by the leading central banks and elections in
Greece," Madrid added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
