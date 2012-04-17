FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chile central bank holds key rate at 5 pct
April 17, 2012 / 10:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile central bank holds key rate at 5 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Central bank seen hiking rates by end of year
    * Cenbank says labor market remains tight
    * Economic activity, domestic demand evolving as forecast
    * Inflation expectations remain around central bank's target


    By Anthony Esposito	
    SANTIAGO, April 17 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank held its
key rate at 5.0 percent for a third month running
as expected on Tuesday and is seen remaining on hold in coming
months.	
    A softer-than-feared economic slowdown has offset concerns
about the health of the global economy.  	
   In addition, a string of data on expected jobs, economic
activity and manufacturing that has topped expectations, coupled
with an uptick in domestic inflation has flipped market bets to
forecasting a rate rise later this year versus forecasts for
rate cuts a couple of months ago.	
    "What the market is expecting is that towards the end of the
year, we're going to likely see a considerable improvement of
the situation abroad, specifically in Europe, and that could
ultimately pressure to hike the interest rate," said Sergio
Tricio, head of research at Forex Chile.	
 	
    The central bank said annual inflation was at the high end
of its 2.0-4.0 percent tolerance range, while inflation
expectations were holding around its policy horizon target.	
    The bank said in a communique that the labor market remained
tight, while economic activity and domestic demand were evolving
as forecast.	
    In the coming months the bank will likely wait and see how
Chinese demand for copper, Chile's top export, and other
commodities develops and how the course of domestic inflation
evolves before likely hiking the key interest rate 
later in the year, analysts say.	
    "The risks are balanced, there's greater strength
domestically, but there's also weakness abroad which still
hasn't impacted Chile, and that risk is still there, and that's
why the central has to wait and see," Tricio said.    	
    That is in marked contrast with Brazil's central bank, which
has slashed its benchmark interest rate to boost the economy as
inflation retreats. The Brazilian bank is expected to cut rates
to near an all-time low later this week, slashing borrowing
costs for the sixth meeting in a row. 
    Peru's central bank, meanwhile, held its benchmark interest
rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 11th straight month last
week as growth slows slightly and it bet that inflation will
moderate. 	
    Chile's central bank cut rates for the first time in 2-1/2
years in January on fears that key demand in Europe and top
trading partner China would turn sluggish and hit Chile's open,
export-dependent economy.	
    Expectations "derived from polls of analysts and prices of
assets have brought forward the first expected rate hike, which
is seen between September and December of this year," the
central bank said in a report late on Monday. 	
    Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara has said the rate is
at levels neutral to the economy, which in monetary policy speak
means a rate that is seen neither spurring nor curbing economic
growth.	
    In its latest quarterly monetary policy report issued
earlier this month, the bank hiked its 2012 inflation
expectations to 3.5 percent from a previous 2.7 percent view and
upwardly revised its gross domestic product growth forecast to
between 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, up from a previous
forecast of 3.75 to 4.75 percent range.

