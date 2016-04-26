FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile cenbank president says jump in Santiago jobless 'not good news'
April 26, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Chile cenbank president says jump in Santiago jobless 'not good news'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - A sharp jump in the jobless rate in Chile’s capital city Santiago is “certainly not good news”, central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.

The jobless rate in Santiago jumped to a six-year high of 9.4 percent in March, on the back of soft economic growth in the world’s top copper exporter, a quarterly poll by the University of Chile showed on Monday.

“It’s difficult to jump to conclusions with just one piece of data ... but certainly it is not good news what we saw yesterday in terms of employment data,” Vergara told a business forum. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Gram Slattery; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

