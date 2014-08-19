Chile central bank sees slower than expected economic recovery

SANTIAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic recovery will be slower than the central bank had previously estimated, the head of the bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday, adding that a “significant degree” of weakness would continue into the third quarter.

“Growth and domestic demand have shown a greater weakness than expected. Growth projections for the year have continued being cut,” said Vergara in a speech at a university. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Rosalba O‘Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)