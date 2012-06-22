FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile Cencosud sets ADR price at 2,600 pesos per share
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 22, 2012 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

Chile Cencosud sets ADR price at 2,600 pesos per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 21 (Reuters) - Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud set the price of its U.S. initial public offering at 2,600 pesos, or $5.19, per share.

The company will offer 105 million American Depository Shares on the New York Stock Exchange, Cencosud said late Thursday.

The listing, part of Cencosud’s broader capital increase, would allow the company to raise up to 273 billion pesos, or some $544.9 million.

Cencosud will join the ranks of the 11 other Chilean companies currently trading American Depositary Receipts. Bank CorpBanca in late 2003 was the last local company to list in New York. ($1 U.S. dollar = 501.00 pesos) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Ryan Woo)

