SANTIAGO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cencosud aims to propose a capital increase of around $1.5 billion to shareholders within the next 120 days and issue around $1 billion in bonds on the U.S. market within the next 90 days, the firm said on Friday.

Cencosud said on Thursday it will buy giant French retailer Carrefour’s Colombian assets for $2.6 billion.