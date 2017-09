SANTIAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud’s second-quarter net profit unexpectedly plummeted 78 percent due to higher debt levels following purchases as well as exchange rate fluctuations, the company said on Friday.

Net profit at Cencosud dropped to 7.976 billion pesos, or $15.8 million, well below the increase to $75.7 million forecast in a Reuters poll.