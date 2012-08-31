FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile retailer Cencosud net sinks on costs, forex
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile retailer Cencosud net sinks on costs, forex

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chilean retail giant Cencosud
said on Friday that its second-quarter net profit tumbled
despite rising sales, on higher administrative and sales costs
as well as non-operational losses due to steeper financial costs
and exchange rate fluctuations.
    Cencosud, which has operations in Argentina,
Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, saw its quarterly net profit
drop 41.2 percent on the year to 36.167 billion pesos ($72
billion), while revenue jumped 22 percent to 2.198 trillion
pesos.
    "This jump (in sales) was boosted by double-digit,
same-store sales in Argentina, the acquisition of Prezunic (in
Brazil) and Johnson (in Chile), positive same store sales in all
the retail divisions and a 20 percent increase in sales space
during the second quarter 2012," the company said.
    Since 2005, Cencosud has more than doubled the number of
stores it operates to more than 900 through organic growth and 
acquisitions, such as the recent purchases of Brazilian
supermarket chain Prezunic and Chilean department store
Johnson's.    
    The retailer, propelled by booming consumer demand in Latin
America, has a $1.28 billion investment plan this year to open
stores and malls across the region and expects revenue to reach
$18 billion in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.