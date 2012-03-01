Chile Cencosud shareholders ok issue of shares abroad

SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Chilean retailer Cencosud approved the issue of shares in markets abroad as part of a previously approved capital increase.

In February, Cencosud said it was studying a possible share issue in the United States via American depositary receipts, or ADRs.

The share issue will be used to finance the company’s growth, Chief Executive Daniel Rodriguez told shareholders on Thursday. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta. Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Derek Caney)