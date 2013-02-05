FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile Cencosud fixes share price for capital hike at $5.51
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Chile Cencosud fixes share price for capital hike at $5.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud has set share price at 2,600 pesos ($5.51 dollars) for its capital increase destined for the purchase of French retailer Carrefour SA’s Colombian assets.

Cencosud plans to raise roughly $1.5 billion in the operation by issuing 332,987,717 shares. The preferential option will kick off next Tuesday and run for 30 days, the company said late on Monday.

The Carrefour deal will give Cencosud 72 hypermarkets, which combine grocery and department stores; 16 convenience stores; and four cash-and-carry stores in Colombia, adding to the some 900 stores and 26 commercial centers it already operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

