Chile Cencosud, Itau Unibanco in deal on credit card ops -source
#Market News
June 17, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 4 years ago

Chile Cencosud, Itau Unibanco in deal on credit card ops -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 17 (Reuters) - Chile’s Cencosud has reached a deal to let Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil’s largest private-sector bank, operate the retailer’s credit card business, an industry source told Reuters on Monday.

Chile has been tightening regulation of retailers’ credit card operations after a series of scandals.

The retailer, which runs a roughly $1 billion credit card business, and Itau Unibanco have scheduled a joint press conference in Santiago at 5:30 pm local time (2130 GMT).

The deal with Itau Unibanco is for Cencosud’s Chilean business and will later include neighboring Argentina, the source added.

Chilean retailers have aggressively expanded throughout much of Latin America, which is riding a boom of consumer spending on the back of robust economic growth.

The Supreme Court in April fined Cencosud an estimated $70 million for a unilateral hike of its supermarket unit’s credit card maintenance fees in 2006.

