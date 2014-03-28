Chile retailer Cencosud's quarterly profit rises 40 percent

SANTIAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Diversified Chilean retailer Cencosud posted a 40 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday, beating market expectations.

Net profit at Cencosud, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, rose to 158.09 billion pesos, or $301.8 million, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2013, from 112.88 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2012.

That compared with a consensus forecast of 108 billion Chilean pesos ($206 million) from four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Cencosud operates in several sector including department stores, supermarkets, and home-improvement stores. It also operates malls. ($1=523.76 Chilean pesos at the end of December) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Peter Galloway)