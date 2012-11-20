FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile retailer Cencosud's Q3 net jumps 24.3 percent
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile retailer Cencosud's Q3 net jumps 24.3 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chilean diversified retail giant Cencosud said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit jumped on higher sales and beneficial exchange rates.

Cencosud, with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, saw profit jump 24.3 percent on the year to 66.499 billion pesos ($141.3 million), while revenue rose 18 percent to 2.202 trillion pesos.

Cencosud said the revenue increase was due chiefly to the consolidation of Brazilian supermarket chain Prezunic and Chilean department store chain Johnson‘s, double-digit gains in same-store sales in Argentina and the opening of 76 new stores.

Since 2005, Cencosud has more than doubled the number of stores it operates to more than 900 through organic growth and acquisitions.

Cencosud said last month it was buying struggling French retail giant Carrefour’s Colombian assets for $2.6 billion.

Cencosud’s owners, the Paulmann family, said late Monday they will exercise their preferential option in a capital increase planned on Tuesday destined for the purchase of the Colombian operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.