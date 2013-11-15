FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile Cencosud 3rd quarter net profit drops 34.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2013 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

Chile Cencosud 3rd quarter net profit drops 34.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud posted a 34.1 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Friday, due to higher debt levels related to its recent acquisitions and higher costs.

Net profit at Cencosud dropped to 43.80 billion pesos, or $87.1 million, from 66.50 billion pesos.

Acquisition-hungry retailer Cencosud has aggressively expanded in South America, lured by a growing middle class with easy access to credit.

One of its most high-profile purchases was the $2.6 billion acquisition of French retailer Carrefour’s Colombian assets last year.

It has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

$1 = 502.97 pesos at the end of September Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.