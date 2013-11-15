Chile Cencosud 3rd quarter net profit drops 34.1 pct

SANTIAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud posted a 34.1 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Friday, due to higher debt levels related to its recent acquisitions and higher costs.

Net profit at Cencosud dropped to 43.80 billion pesos, or $87.1 million, from 66.50 billion pesos.

Acquisition-hungry retailer Cencosud has aggressively expanded in South America, lured by a growing middle class with easy access to credit.

One of its most high-profile purchases was the $2.6 billion acquisition of French retailer Carrefour’s Colombian assets last year.

It has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.