FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile CFR shareholders approve $750 mln for South Africa deal
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile CFR shareholders approve $750 mln for South Africa deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Chilean pharmaceutical company CFR on Monday approved a roughly $750 million capital increase to help fund the company’s planned purchase of South Africa’s Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd.

CFR this month made a $1.3 billion bid to acquire all of Adcock’s shares, in what could be a rare tie-up between Chile and South Africa.

“The transaction would be financed through the capital increase, as well as our own resources and long-term debt,” Alejandro Weinstein, CFR’s president, said during the shareholder meeting.

South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages the pension of government employees and owns about 14 percent of Adcock, making it the top shareholder, said it would prefer a buyout by a local player.

CFR’s shareholders on Monday also approved listing the Chilean company in South Africa.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.