FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's CFR cancels capital hike after failed takeover bid
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 22, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Chile's CFR cancels capital hike after failed takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 22 (Reuters) - Chilean pharmaceutical group CFR cancelled its planned $750 million capital hike on Tuesday, following the collapse of its attempt to buy South Africa’s Adcock Ingram, but said it continued to seek emerging market opportunities.

CFR dropped its $1.2 billion bid for Adcock in February, losing out to South Africa’s Bidvest Group.

The cash raising had initially been approved by shareholders last year to help fund the planned purchase.

“We are going to carry on growing organically and via acquisitions in emerging markets, where the pharmaceutical industry has double digit growth,” said CFR Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Weinstein at an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday in Santiago.

“We will do it strategically, maintaining our conservative debt policy.”

Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.