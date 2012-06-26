China, Chile aim to double trade by 2015- premier Wen

SANTIAGO, June 26 (Reuters) - China and Chile plan to double their trade to $60 billion by 2015, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Tuesday during an official visit to Chile.

Leading metals consumer China has made relatively few major investments in world no. 1 copper producer Chile, despite being its main trade partner and sharing a free trade agreement.

Trade between the two Pacific rim countries is currently around $30 billion. The Asian giant’s avid demand for commodities has propelled the economies of many export-dependent Latin American countries.