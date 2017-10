SANTIAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - Financial results for Chile forestry and paper company CMPC for full-year 2011, as released on Thursday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated). 2011 2010 Net profit 494.47 640.02 Revenue 4,796.52 4,219.17 EBITDA 1,078.41 1,137.78 EPS (cents) 22 29