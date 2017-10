SANTIAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Financial results for Chile forestry and paper company CMPC for the January-March period, as released on Friday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated). Jan-Mar 2012 Jan-Mar 2011 Net profit 114.97 141.27 Revenue 1,176.98 1,241.63 EBITDA 224.257 317.052 EPS (dollars) 0.052 0.064 ($1 = 489.76 Chilean pesos at the end of March) (Reporting By Santiago newsroom)