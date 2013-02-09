FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rains affect plant at Chile Codelco's Andina mine
February 9, 2013 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

Rains affect plant at Chile Codelco's Andina mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Wet weather has slowed some operations on Saturday at the Andina mine run by Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s biggest copper producer, the company said in a statement.

“With regard to the open-pit and underground mine, both are operating normally,” Codelco said in a statement. “With regard to the concentrator plant, we calculate that today (Saturday) it will start operating under restricted conditions.”

The company added that the rest of its mines were functioning normally.

Last year, Andina produced 249,900 tonnes of copper out of Codelco’s total 1.65 million tonnes, according to official figures.

