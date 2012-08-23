FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Codelco to pay under $1.8 bln for Anglo stake, ending legal spat-sources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 3:40 AM / in 5 years

Codelco to pay under $1.8 bln for Anglo stake, ending legal spat-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - World No.1 copper producer
Codelco will pay under $1.8 billion for a stake in global miner
Anglo American's south-central Chilean assets and the mining
titans are set to end their bitter brawl on Thursday, sources
said late on Wednesday.
    Anglo and Codelco are poised to present a
joint request to terminate their months-long legal squabble over
coveted copper properties early Thursday in Santiago.
    The agreement over assets that include Anglo's Los Bronces
mine, which could produce 490,000 tonnes of copper annually and
become the world's No.5 copper operation, is seen coming before
the firms' negotiation window closes on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.