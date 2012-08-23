FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

Codelco says mulls more business opportunities with Mitsui

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui has extended a $1.863 billion loan to world No. 1 copper producer Codelco to allow the state miner to buy a 24.5 percent stake in Anglo American Sur’s coveted south-central Chile copper assets, Codelco said on Thursday.

Mitsui and Codelco are interested in exploring mining opportunities together in Chile or internationally, Codelco said.

Earlier Thursday, mining titans Codelco and Anglo American Plc ended a bruising 10-month-long dispute, with the global miner agreeing to sell a stake in the properties to its Chilean rival at a discount to the market price.

Codelco also said it would pay for a 24.5 percent stake in Sur while Mitsui & Co Ltd would pay for 5 percent. Their joint venture will acquire 29.5 percent of the assets.

