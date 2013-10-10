FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chilean copper miner Codelco sells $950 mln in bonds
October 10, 2013 / 8:45 PM / 4 years ago

Chilean copper miner Codelco sells $950 mln in bonds

SANTIAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chilean state copper company Codelco sold $950 million in international bonds on Thursday to help the cash-strapped miner finance its ambitious investment plans.

Thursday’s 30-year bond had a 5.625 percent coupon and a 5.775 percent yield, the world’s top copper producer said in a statement to the Chilean regulator.

“These are very competitive terms given the reality of international markets, especially for a Latin American issuer, and they reflect Codelco’s credit situation,” Codelco said.

The issue attracted over 150 investors from the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and was more than three times oversubscribed, the company added.

Codelco, which gives all of its profits back to the state, is struggling to finance an ambitious, multi-year investment plan, previously estimated at about $27 billion.

Chile’s government decided to return $1 billion of Codelco’s 2012 profits to the company, an amount the miner deemed insufficient.

Codelco has since reduced its planned investment for this year to around $4 billion from $4.5 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

