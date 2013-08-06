Chile's Codelco places $750 mln in 10-year bond

SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The world’s No. 1 copper producer Codelco said on Tuesday it had placed a $750 million bond to help fund the miner’s plans to boost output.

The Chilean state miner placed the 10-year bond with a 4.5 percent coupon to yield 4.517 percent.

News of the issue was initially reported by IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

“Even though market conditions are tighter than last year, the total cost of the new debt is competitive and is within the planned range,” Codelco Chief Financial Officer Ivan Arriagada said in a statement.

Chile’s government said last month it will return $1 billion of 2012 profits to Codelco to help the miner meet financing needs.

Codelco is aiming to produce more than 2 million tonnes of the red metal by 2021, a big leap from less than 1.7 million tonnes last year, and to do so has launched an ambitious long-term investment plan of about $28 billion.