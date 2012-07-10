Chile's Codelco places $2 bln in 10, 30-year bonds

* World No. 1 copper producer’s largest issue yet

* Bonds aim to refinance debt, fund 2013 investment

SANTIAGO, July 10 (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper producer Codelco said on Tuesday it had placed $2 billion in bonds, its largest debt issue to date, aimed at refinancing debt and funding a good part of the miner’s 2013 investments.

State miner Codelco placed a 10-year $1.25 billion bond at a 3.157 percent yield and a 30-year $750 million bond at a 4.398 percent yield.

News of the issue was initially reported by IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Codelco has an ambitious plan to invest $27 billion from 2012 to 2016 to increase annual copper production to over 2 million tonnes from its current level of around 1.7 million tonnes.

“The issue was oversubscribed over five times and attracted orders of over 300 investors in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East,” CEO Thomas Keller said in a statement to the local regulator.