FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile Codelco says Chuquicamata operating normally
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 5:02 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chile Codelco says Chuquicamata operating normally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper producer Codelco’s underground Chuquicamata mine is operating normally, despite a strike by a group of contract workers, the Chilean state-owned miner said on Friday.

The main access road to the century-old Chuquicamata, which produced 443,000 tonnes of copper last year, was blocked by Metalcav contract workers, forcing Codelco to use an alternate access road.

“Workers entered (the mine) without major difficulties, except for a delay in the entrance for workers of the ‘A’ shift due to the road block on the Calama to Chuquicamata route,” Codelco said.

Around 500 contract workers at three of Codelco’s northern deposits were expected to strike on Friday, the national federation of contract workers said late Thursday. Codelco said the unrest wouldn’t affect output.

World-leading copper producer Chile has in the past years been hit by a series of labor actions encouraged by record prices for the red metal.

According to the contract workers federation, talks with the Metalcav contract workers broke down over demands for larger salary increases and heftier bonuses to end strikes.

Early on Thursday, union leaders blocked access to Chuquicamata’s “industrial areas” for three hours, Codelco said. Police forces had to be called in to free up access.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.