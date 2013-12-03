FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's Codelco halts Chuquicamata smelter ops after worker protest
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 7:27 PM / 4 years ago

Chile's Codelco halts Chuquicamata smelter ops after worker protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Chile’s Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner, said on Tuesday it has halted smelting operations at its massive Chuquicamata mine after a group of workers failed to show up for their shifts in protest for higher pay.

The company did not say whether the stoppage could affect output at the mine, Codelco’s third-biggest.

State-owned Codelco is in the midst of a sometimes tense overhaul of century-old Chuquicamata to turn the mine into a sprawling underground complex.

Lay-offs have already hit the mine, located in the northern Atacama desert, and some workers fear further cuts may be ahead as the company downsizes and seeks to boost efficiency.

Chuquicamata produced 237,000 tonnes of copper in the January to September period of this year, a roughly 5 percent fall compared with the same period of 2012, as ore grades dwindle.

The Chuquicamata smelter is also processing mineral from Codelco’s new Ministro Hales mine.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.