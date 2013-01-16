Chile's Codelco planning 780 MW gas plant for northern mines

* State copper project to invest around $750 mln in project * Chile miners reeling from steep power prices * Project to seek environmental OK in coming weeks SANTIAGO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Codelco, the world No. 1 copper producer, will present a roughly $750 million, 780 megawatt natural gas-fired plant project for environmental approval in coming weeks, the company said on Wednesday, as it seeks to soothe power prices at its massive northern mines. State mining giant Codelco's Ministro Hales, Radomiro Tomic, Gaby and Chuquicamata mines benefit the most from the Luz Minera project planned in the city of Mejillones, local newspaper El Mercurio reported earlier on Wednesday. Codelco intends to manage the project's environmental approval process itself, but then tender development and operation of the three planned plants to a third party. The plants will be built gradually and the timeframe depends on the environmental approval and construction processes, a Codelco spokesperson told Reuters.Codelco is not the only miner to take energy supply into its own hands in Chile. Energy costs have soared on the back of delays to key projects, underinvestment and recurrent droughts that have hurt hydropower generation, pinching power-intensive miners' margins. Global miner BHP Billiton said in November it submitted plans for its 540 megawatt, $400 million Kelar natural gas plant project to Chile's environmental impact assessment service for approval. Industry experts say Chile, the world's leading copper producer, is failing to take a firm hand in regulating its mining and energy industries, leaving billions of dollars worth of projects exposed to the risk of lawsuits by local communities.