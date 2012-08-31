Chile Codelco says maintains 2012 copper output aim

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper producer Codelco hasn’t changed its aim for annual copper output, said CEO Thomas Keller after the firm reported earlier on Friday that its first half output was slightly below forecast.

Codelco said it produced 767,000 tonnes of copper in the first half of the year, down 6.4 percent year-on-year due to lower output at its Chuquicamata, Salvador and Radomiro Tomic mines.

Codelco has said it expects to produce 1.708 million tonnes of copper this year.