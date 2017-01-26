FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chile's Codelco suspends Andina copper mining operations after worker dies
January 26, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Chile's Codelco suspends Andina copper mining operations after worker dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of incident, statement from Codelco)

SANTIAGO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chile's state-owned miner Codelco suspended mining operations at its Andina copper mine after a worker died in an accident, the company said on Thursday.

The company said the incident occurred around midday while the worker was performing maintenance tasks in an underground section of the mine. Codelco activated security protocols and launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

"Critical production processes are still operating" despite the halt in mining operations, the company told Reuters.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer, and Codelco is the largest company by output. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by James Dalgleish)

