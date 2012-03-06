WRAPUP 1-Codelco sees tight copper market, firm China demand

* Codelco sees China demand holding firm

* Miner expects tight supply and demand dynamic

* Output seen dipping to 1.7 mln tonnes in 2012

By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, March 6 (Reuters) - The world’s top copper producer, Chile’s Codelco, said on Tuesday it will invest over $4.3 billion this year and expects output to dip to 1.7 million tonnes in what it forecasts will remain a tight market, though demand from No.1 consumer China remains firm.

The state miner has several key projects planned as part of a long-term investment valued at about $17 billion to boost output to over 2.1 million tonnes by 2020 and counteract dwindling ore grades.

Codelco, which owns around 11 percent of the world’s copper reserves, mined 1.735 million tonnes of the red metal in 2011 but has been battling labor strife, extreme weather and ageing mines.

Codelco’s CEO Diego Hernandez said copper prices should hold near last year’s levels if the market remains tight, adding China’s copper market was firm.

“We don’t see any weakness in China yet, but we always have to remain vigilant,” Hernandez told a news conference. “The demand and supply equation this year is going to be pretty tight.”

Hernandez said Codelco had no plans to issue debt this year or exploit projects linked to lithium reserves.

He said the state mining giant had not held any new negotiations with global miner Anglo American amid a bitter legal dispute over a stake option.

The pair have been embroiled in a bitter spat after Anglo pre-emptively sold 24.5 percent of its south-central Chilean properties from under Codelco.

That stymied Codelco’s bid to exercise an option to buy up a 49 percent stake in the proprieties, setting the stage for an acrimonious legal battle.