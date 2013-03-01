FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Chile Codelco to invest a record $5 bln-plus this year
March 1, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-Chile Codelco to invest a record $5 bln-plus this year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Codelco seeking to boost output in aging mines
    * Miner to spend nearly $2.9 bln this year on main projects
    * 2013 spending to be financed by own resources, debt - CEO


    SANTIAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - Chilean state miner Codelco
will boost its annual investment to an all-time high of more
than $5 billion this year, from about $4 billion in 2012, as the
world's No. 1 copper producer seeks to stave off rapidly
dwindling ore grades in its tired deposits.
    Codelco is aiming to produce more than 2 million
tonnes of the red metal by 2021, a big leap from less than 1.7
million tonnes last year, the company said. 
    To do so, it has launched an ambitious long-term investment
plan of about $28 billion. 
    "The future of Codelco is contingent on the realization of
these crucial projects," Chief Executive Thomas Keller said
during a press conference at Codelco's headquarters, framed by
copper-covered walls.
    Codelco's battle to fight ebbing output is symptomatic of a
wider challenge in leading copper producer Chile, which is
battling accidents, labor unrest, energy woes and extreme
weather to lift its output.
    "It's important that Codelco is launching its investment
plans now, when (copper) prices are still high," said Gustavo
Lagos, mining professor at the Universidad Catolica in Santiago.
    But propelling Codelco's output to over 2 million tonnes
"won't be easy," Lagos added. "They're going to need to make
huge efforts to reach that goal," he said. "It's possible some
projects will be slightly delayed."
    
   
    Codelco has said its 2013 output of the red metal will top
last year's as the new Ministro Hales mine is slated to come on
line in the fourth quarter. The company will spend about $2.89
billion this year on its main projects. 
    It will finance its spending plan via its own funds and by
tapping the debt market, which Keller described as "attractive."
    
    "There's a risk (that Codelco indebts itself too much),"
said mining professor Gustavo Lagos. "Codelco is already fairly
indebted so the state's contributions are very important. I
think things are OK this year; the problem will crop up in
coming years."
    In 2012, Codelco invested a total of $4.168 billion, of
which $1.978 billion was destined to the company's chief
projects. 
    This year, the company will invest $1.115 billion to launch
its Ministro Hales project and $716 million to dig deeper at its
El Teniente mine. For a factbox on the miner's projects, please
see 
    Copper prices fell to their lowest in more than three months
on Friday, burdened by a strong dollar, cooling factory growth
in major metals consumer China and worrying economic and
political signals from Europe and the United States.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
