May 30, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Chile Codelco says incoming CEO seeking Anglo deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - Chile’s giant state copper firm Codelco’s incoming Chief Executive 0fficer Thomas Keller is on “a mission” to seek a deal with Anglo American Plc over a festering, multi-billion dollar contract dispute, the firm’s chairman Gerardo Jofre said on Wednesday.

Codelco sources said earlier on Wednesday that Keller is out of the country, and local media have reported he is in London to hold talks with global miner Anglo.

Jofre added negotiations will likely take place in various locations.

